RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tesla by 558.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Tesla by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $852.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.31, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.