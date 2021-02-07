RFG Advisory LLC Has $32.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,959 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,134,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after buying an additional 851,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.5% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 943,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 842,003 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,228,000 after acquiring an additional 614,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,174,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

