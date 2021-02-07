RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,926,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

