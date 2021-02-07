RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $337.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $343.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

