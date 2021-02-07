RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $247.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $247.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

