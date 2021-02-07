RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

