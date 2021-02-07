RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 37,237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4,600.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

