RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $356.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

