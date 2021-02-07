Rigel Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $1.46 million and $643,639.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $348.27 or 0.00903234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00178204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00062786 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232774 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

