Rigel Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $682,695.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $682,695.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $349.47 or 0.00902936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00051689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00234857 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00074834 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

