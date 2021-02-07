Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.17 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and $1.17 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00119591 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.