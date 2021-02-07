RMPL Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last week, RMPL has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $633,134.70 and approximately $573.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00178898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00232625 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00073188 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 742,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,289 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

