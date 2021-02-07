Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 27,354 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 490.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in ONEOK by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 8,739.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

