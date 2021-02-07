Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

