Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 3,653 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.02 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 237,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

