Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 138,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

