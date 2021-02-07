Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.30 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after buying an additional 103,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 7,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $35,564.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $213,147 and have sold 55,000 shares valued at $1,526,450. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

