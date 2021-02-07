Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of ACCO Brands worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCO. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

