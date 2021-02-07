Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.