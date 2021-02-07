Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,623 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,623 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $14.61.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

