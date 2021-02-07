Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 20,797 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,797 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after purchasing an additional 694,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 438,338 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,382,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 466.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,226,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,779 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $16.72 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

