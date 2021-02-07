Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,503 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $254,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Insiders sold 100,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,786 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

