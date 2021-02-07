Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 529,285 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 529,285 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.