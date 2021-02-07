Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 53,869 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,869 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Xperi worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xperi by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Xperi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

