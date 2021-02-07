Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,266 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 175.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 38.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,208.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 223,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ORI opened at $19.34 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.