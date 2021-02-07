Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

RHI stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

