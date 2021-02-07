Robert Wares Purchases 100,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,643,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,657,247.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Robert Wares purchased 49,500 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,265.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (OM.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

Shares of CVE OM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.41. 60,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,974. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$73.31 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,602 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

