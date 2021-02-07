Rocket Pool (RPL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00010645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

