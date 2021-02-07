Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 265.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 563,509 shares of company stock worth $174,121,860 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $439.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $448.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

