ROOBEE Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $127,688.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00012070 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.71 or 0.00681963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.