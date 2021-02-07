Rotten (ROT) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $352,104.82 and $66,191.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,504,863 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

