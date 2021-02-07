Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,352 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

