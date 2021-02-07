Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

