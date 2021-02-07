Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 137,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 179,153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Flex by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Flex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

