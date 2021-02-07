Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,029 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks stock opened at $199.14 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,982.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,375. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

