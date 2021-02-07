Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 675 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,484,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,907,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,281 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,730,000 after buying an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,422,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 149,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,592,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $477.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

