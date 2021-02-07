Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,951 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $8,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after buying an additional 121,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in W. P. Carey by 787.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 107,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

