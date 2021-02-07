Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.07 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

