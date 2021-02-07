Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.38 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

