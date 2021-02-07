Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

