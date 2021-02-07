RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,871.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $47,871.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39,247.70 or 1.01723805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002870 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 572 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.