Rupiah Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.08 or 0.01175048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.19 or 0.06299064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.