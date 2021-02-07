Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $242,339.18 and $630.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.41 or 0.04122035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00388182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.01149244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.05 or 0.00475231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00385761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00238604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021120 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,291,133 coins and its circulating supply is 27,173,820 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

