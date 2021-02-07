Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SABR stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
