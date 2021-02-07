Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 406,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

