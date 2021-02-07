Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $97,266.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

