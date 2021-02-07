SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $79,021.63 and approximately $1.62 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.