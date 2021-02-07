SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Cap Achieves $78,276.41

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $78,276.41 and $1.57 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001073 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

