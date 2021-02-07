SafeCoin (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $121.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,357.18 or 1.00026303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00034089 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.13 or 0.01155575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00306405 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00212072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00065114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033726 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001836 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

