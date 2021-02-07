SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 201.6% Higher Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $480,024.10 and $1.53 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 201.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,242,722 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

