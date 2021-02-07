Safex Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,607.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $10,607.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 97.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

